Weekly Essentrics Classes at Merry Barn April 13, 2023 at 11:08 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesUpcoming Boothbay Region Land Trust EventsLearn to Create a Bird-Friendly Garden at Midcoast ConservancyUpcoming Bristol Workshop to Address New Solar Options in MaineCLC Y Announces Spring Program GuideWeekly Yoga Comes to Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!