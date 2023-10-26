Weekly Knitting Circle Starts Nov. 6 October 26, 2023 at 1:08 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDr. Stephen Kress to Lead June Bird WalkWhitefield Library to Hold Weekly Knitting Circles Starting Nov. 4Talking Tree: Earth Conversations to ConveneIntergenerational Panel Discussion on Climate Change Oct. 1Learn to Create a Bird-Friendly Garden at Midcoast Conservancy Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!