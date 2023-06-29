Westport Island 10K Set for Aug 20 June 29, 2023 at 3:31 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related Stories17th Annual Westport Island Shore Run 10K Road Race17th Annual Westport Island Shore Run 10K Road RaceWestport Island Shore Run 10K is Aug. 18Westport Island Shore Run 10K Road Race is Aug. 18Westport Island Shore Run 10K Road Race Aug. 15 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!