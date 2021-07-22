Westport Island Shore Run 10K Road Race Aug. 15 July 22, 2021 at 12:01 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWestport Island Shore Run 10K Road Race is Aug. 19Westport Island 10KWestport Island Shore Run 10K is Aug. 18Annual Westport Island road race to take place Aug. 16Westport Island Shore Run 10K Road Race on Aug. 18 a Hit Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!