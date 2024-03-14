Whitefield Historical Society Focuses on the Meagher Family March 14, 2024 at 10:35 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDr. Stephen Kress to Lead June Bird WalkLearn to Create a Bird-Friendly Garden at Midcoast ConservancyDamariscotta Historical Society Annual Silent AuctionHistorical Society Silent AuctionSilent Auction for Damariscotta Historical Society Sept. 5-15 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!