Whitefield Library to Hold Weekly Knitting Circles Starting Nov. 4 October 26, 2023 at 1:09 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLive Edge Music Festival Coming to JeffersonSkidompha Book Shop to Open at 6 for Early BirdWeekly Knitting Circle Starts Nov. 6Special Video, Drumming Fundraiser for Whitefield Library July 16Used Book Sale at Whitefield Library Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!