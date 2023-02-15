Wiscasset Ash Wednesday Service Scheduled February 15, 2023 at 3:32 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesJoint Ash Wednesday Service at First CongoJoint Ash Wednesday Service PlannedChurches Plan Joint Thanksgiving ServiceZumba Gold on Wednesdays in WiscassetZumba Gold Classes on Wednesdays in Wiscasset Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!