Wiscasset Scarecrow Fest Returns Oct. 14 September 20, 2023 at 4:41 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWiscasset Scarecrow Festival this WeekendWiscasset Scarecrow Fest Events ScheduledQuilt Show in WaldoboroAntique Car Show at Lincoln HomeHealthy Kids Retires Chocolate Fest, Starts New Fundraiser Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!