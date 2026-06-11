Wiscasset Wormfest Returns June 11–14

Wiscasset Wormfest returns Thursday, June 11 through Sunday, June 14.

This unique community celebration showcases the best of Wiscasset through local businesses, food, entertainment, family activities, and a brand-new tradition — the inaugural Wormfest Inch by Inch 5K. Wormfest invites residents and visitors alike to experience four days of festivities designed to celebrate the spirit, creativity, and charm of Maine’s most beloved village.

The celebration begins with Digging Wiscasset, a Wiscasset Area Chamber of Commerce-led initiative highlighting local restaurants, shops, attractions, and businesses throughout town and the surrounding areas. Participating establishments will offer special deals, promotions, and unique experiences, encouraging visitors to explore everything the region has to offer.

On Friday, June 12, guests can participate in the Wiscasset Wormcrawl, a self-guided restaurant and beverage crawl featuring food and drink specials at participating establishments throughout town. Times will be determined by individual businesses, allowing visitors to create their own Wormcrawl experience while supporting local restaurants.

The centerpiece of the weekend takes place on Saturday, June 13 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. along Railroad Avenue and adjacent parking areas.

Festival attendees can enjoy live performances from local bands and musicians, a showcase of artists and craftspeople, food trucks and local vendors, a beer garden, history exhibits and museum participation, carnival row featuring free games and activities, a Chewonki touch tank experience, and free meals for children ages 18 and under

The festival offers something for every age, making it one of the Midcoast region’s premier family-friendly events.

The weekend concludes with the first-ever Wormfest Inch by Inch 5K from 9-11 a.m. on Sunday, June 14. Registration will begin at 8 a.m.

Participants can run, walk, or crawl the scenic course beginning at the Wiscasset Speedway and finishing at the Wiscasset Yacht Club. The event will feature music from a live DJ, food and beverages available for purchase, and an optional celebratory dip in the Sheepscot River.

As part of this year’s celebration, Wormfest is proud to recognize three Wiscasset Middle High School seniors, outstanding individuals whose volunteer contributions have positively impacted the Wiscasset community: Joleigh Messer, Noah Ruzyckij, and Olivia Marshall.

These honorees exemplify the community spirit, dedication, and leadership that make Wiscasset such a special place to live, work, and visit.

Wormfest continues to grow as a signature community event that brings together residents, businesses, visitors, and organizations from across the region. Organizers invite everyone to mark their calendars and join in four days of fun, community pride, and unforgettable memories.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

