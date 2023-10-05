Yard Sale Benefits Individuals Affected By Domestic Abuse October 5, 2023 at 10:17 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesShop for Hope July 27-29Domestic Violence Roundtable Discussion May 19Learn to Create a Bird-Friendly Garden at Midcoast ConservancyNew Hope Midcoast Launches April Matching Challenge‘Stuff Sale’ Continues This Weekend Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!