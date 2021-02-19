‘Zoom with Vose’ Welcomes Winery Owners February 19, 2021 at 10:18 am Vose LibraryYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSavage Oakes to Offer Official Wines of North Atlantic Blues FestivalUnion Area Wineries Celebrate Mother’s DayUnion Area Wineries Hold Father’s Day EventsUnion Area Wineries Celebrate Mother’s DayUpcoming Boothbay Region Land Trust Events Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!