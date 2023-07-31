Shark Sighting Closes Waters at Pemaquid Beach

Swimming is closed at Pemaquid Beach Park on Monday, July 31, after a shark was sighted near the beach at approximately 12:30 p.m.

The beach will remain open, but visitors are prohibited from entering the water until the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 1, when Bristol Parks and Recreation will reevaluate the threat level.

According to Bristol Parks Director Shelley Gallagher, the shark was sighted by people on the beach with both the naked eye and with binoculars.

“There was a moment it was thought to be a sunfish,” Gallagher said. “But the fin protruding from the water was too angular.”

According to Ocearch, an online shark tracker, a great white shark by the name of Anne Bonney, after the famed Irish pirate, was around the area when the sightings were reported off Pemaquid Beach.

Anne Bonney, a 9-foot, 425-pound female, was located off Southport Island at 4 p.m. on Monday.

Shark sightings are not a new phenomenon in the waters off the Bristol peninsula. On July 7, 2022, a great white shark was reported hunting a seal off Pemaquid Point by the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy Sharktivity app. The Bristol Parks and Recreation Commission closed the beach at that time as well.

The Maine Department of Marine Resources has been monitoring the presence of white sharks in southern Maine waters more closely since 2020. The department has been working in collaboration with Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries and the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

According to the Maine Department of Marine Resource’s shark acoustic monitoring program, July and August are the months with the highest shark activity in the Gulf of Maine.

Gallagher says people are still allowed in the park while swimming has been suspended.

“People can still come in and enjoy the park grounds and have a picnic and enjoy the view, but we will need to keep out of the water until tomorrow,” Gallagher said. “We’ll leave up the shark sighting flag up overnight so that people know after hours, too.”

To report a shark sighting, go to survey123.arcgis.com/share/54efc00f829a474b958321caf71ca578.

