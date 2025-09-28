Whitefield man dies in motorcycle crash

A 21-year-old Whitefield man died in a motorcycle crash on Vigue Road in Whitefield the morning of Sunday, Sept. 28.

The motorist was driving a 2007 Kawasaki Ninja 250 northbound on Vigue Road when the motorcycle went off the roadway on the shoulder and struck trees, according to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

The motorist was pronounced dead at the scene. He is not being identified at this time to allow officials to notify his family, according to the press release.

Speed and driver inexperience appear to be contributing factors in the crash, according to the LCSO press release. The driver was the sole rider and was wearing his helmet when the crash occurred.

In addition to the LCSO, Whitefield Fire and Rescue, the Windsor Fire Department, and Delta Ambulance responded to the scene. Vigue Road was closed from a little after 10:30 a.m. until approximately 1:30 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

Any witnesses or persons who have information related to this crash are asked to contact the sheriff’s office. Sgt. Scott Hayden is the primary investigator.

