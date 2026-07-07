Adam Ralph Gordon Kennard, 52, of Waldoboro, passed away on July 3, 2026.

Born Aug. 3, 1973, Adam was the youngest child of Ernestine and Ralph Kennard, of Washington.

Adam worked most of his adult life at Dragon Cement. When not working you could find him flying model airplanes, fishing for bass, or watching YouTube trying to perfect either one! If you saw Adam around there’s one thing for sure, he was always up for a conversation.

Adam was predeceased by his father, Ralph Kennard; and brothers, Michael, Timothy, and Terence Kennard.

Adam is survived by his three children, Melissa, Arianna, and Tucker Kennard; grandchildren, Madison, Malachi, and Aspen; mother, Ernestine Kennard; sisters, Debra Rathbun, Patricia Kennard Thibodeau and husband, Leo, and Barbara Barnes and partner, Dan; the mother of his children, Brittany Barbour; and many nieces and nephews.

There will be a small close family and friend graveside gathering to celebrate Adam’s life on Friday, July 10, 2026 at 2 p.m. at the Family Memorial Cemetery on Old Union Road in Washington.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home in Waldoboro. To extend a condolence or share a story with the Kennard family, please visit Adam’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

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