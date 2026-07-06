Aileen Marcia Allen, 78, passed away peacefully at her home in Waldoboro on July 4, 2026 with her loving husband by her side.

Born on Feb. 17, 1948 in Chester, Vt., Aileen was the daughter of Joseph Clark and Bernice (Stoddard) Clark. She was raised in Chester and graduated from Chester High School with the class of 1966. Following high school, she pursued her passion for creativity and beauty by attending the Rittner Floral Design School from 1968 to 1969.

Throughout her life, Aileen embraced a variety of careers that reflected both her dedication and artistic talents. She worked for U.S. Customs at Logan Airport before fulfilling her dream of owning and operating Flowers by Aileen, where she shared her gift for floral design with countless customers.

She also served as a chef and innkeeper at the Snow Turtle Inn, where she warmly welcomed guests and was known for her hospitality and delicious meals. Aileen and Larry’s children all had four paws. Together they opened their hearts and home to five cherished Cocker Spaniels, one fluffy rabbit, and numerous beloved cats over the years.

Aileen found joy in life’s simple pleasures. She had a lifelong love of flowers and gardening and enjoyed expressing her creativity through tole painting, greeting card making and stamping, and knitting. She was also an avid reader, always appreciating the comfort and adventure found within the pages of a good book. Her kind heart, creative spirit, and gentle nature will be remembered by all who knew and loved her.

She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Bernice Clark.

Aileen is lovingly survived by her devoted husband, Lawrence F. Allen, of Waldoboro; and her sister, Bernice F. Clark, of Nobleboro.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Aileen’s life during a time of visitation on Thursday, July 9, 2026 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a funeral service beginning at 1 p.m., both at Hall Funeral Home, at 949 Main St. in Waldoboro.

Aileen’s warmth, creativity, and love for those around her will be deeply missed and forever cherished by her family, friends, and all whose lives she touched.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home in Waldoboro. To extend a condolence or share a story with the Allen family, please visit Aileen’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

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