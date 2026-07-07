Alice Marie Bowman, 77, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2026 at Windward Gardens in Camden, where she received exceptional care, surrounded by the love of her family and the memories of a life devoted to caring for others.

Born on July 30, 1948 in Gardiner, she was the daughter of Hartwell A. Jones and Flora G. (Trask) Jones. Alice grew up in Jefferson, where she attended local schools and graduated from Lincoln Academy with the class of 1967.

Shortly after graduating, Alice married the love of her life, Victor “Punkin” Bowman Jr., and together they built a home centered on family, hard work, and kindness. While raising their children, Alice worked for the Department of Motor Vehicles in Augusta before returning to the family homestead in Washington. There, she opened her home to boarders, providing not only a place to stay but also the warmth and compassion that came so naturally to her. She helped care for the family farm, tended beautiful gardens, and found great satisfaction in the simple joys of country life.

Alice later dedicated 20 years of service to Washington Manor, where her caring nature made her well suited to helping others until her retirement. Even after retiring, she remained active by assisting her daughter-in-law, Ruth, with her daycare business, where she continued to share her nurturing spirit with young children.

A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend, Alice found her greatest happiness in spending time with those she loved. She was an exceptional cook whose meals brought family together around the table. She had a deep love for animals, especially her beloved cat, Cleo, and was rarely without a good book or the day’s newspaper close at hand. An avid reader and enthusiastic gardener, Alice appreciated the beauty found in both nature and quiet moments at home.

Above all else, Alice treasured her family. She delighted in watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow and created countless memories that they will carry with them forever. Her gentle heart, unwavering compassion, and generous spirit will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Alice was predeceased by her parents, Hartwell and Flora Jones; her beloved husband, Victor “Punkin” Bowman Jr.; and her special cousin, Annabel Turnbull.

She is survived by her sons, Donald Bowman and his wife, Ruth, of Washington, Joseph Bowman and his companion, Libby Zimmerman, of Washington, and Gregory Bowman and his wife, Staci, of Washington; her cherished grandchildren, Justin Bowman, Tyler Bowman, Christopher Bowman, Elizabeth Bowman, Nicholas Bowman, and Charlee Bowman; her beloved great-grandchildren, Elliot Bowman, Vivian Bowman, and Caroline Bowman; her brother, Ernest Jones, of Somerville; her sister, Marion Gagne, of Gardiner; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members, and friends who will lovingly remember her.

Alice’s family will forever cherish the example she set through a lifetime of hard work, selfless care for others, and unconditional love. Her legacy lives on in the family she so dearly loved and the many lives she touched through her kindness and generosity.

A graveside service will be held to honor Alice’s life on Thursday, July 16, 2026 at 2 p.m. in Shuman Cemetery, at 649 Washington Road in Waldoboro.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Alice’s name to P.A.W.S. Animal Adoption Center, P.O. Box 707, Rockport, ME 04856

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home in Waldoboro. To extend a condolence or share a story with the Bowman family, please visit Alice’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

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