Bradley Daniel “Dan” Berryman, 50, of Edgecomb and Bandera, Texas, passed away on June 29, 2021, surrounded by his family.

Born in Corpus Christi, Texas, he is the son of G. Phil and Sharon T. Berryman. Dan spent his childhood in South Texas hunting and fishing, as well as spending large amounts of time on family ranches. He attended Texas Tech University for his undergraduate degree, and then earned law degrees from Southern Methodist University and Georgetown University. He practiced law in Fort Worth, Texas, for 18 years. Dan left the private practice of law to work for his family’s real estate business.

Without question, Dan’s favorite thing to do was spend time with his children. He was very proud of his children and loved to share his interests with them, particularly, hunting, baseball, and old movies. Watching sports was a favorite pastime, especially Dallas Cowboys football. Dan also loved boating down the Sheepscot River and around Pemaquid Point, with his family and dogs.

Dan was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.

Dan is survived by his wife, Alissa; daughter, Abigail and son, Joshua; and his beloved dogs, Betsy, Henry, and Annie. Dan is also survived by his father, G. Phil Berryman, of Bandera, Texas; his mother, Sharon T. Berryman, and sister, Julie Berryman, both of Ashburn, Va.; his brother, P. Brian Berryman, of San Antonio, Texas; and his mother-in-law, Carol Sherman, of Round Pond.

Dan’s family would like to thank the Central Maine Medical Center ICU nurses and medical staff. They provided guidance and support during a difficult period.

A private family memorial will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to Midcoast Humane, 190 Pleasant St., Brunswick, ME 04011.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

