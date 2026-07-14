Deborah A. McDonald, 71, of Howe Road, died peacefully Saturday, March 28, 2026 surrounded by family at her home in Whitefield.

Deborah was born in Augusta on Oct. 16, 1954, the daughter of Richard J. McDonald Sr. and Phyllis M. McDonald.

Survivors include brothers, Earlon Vannah, of Vassalboro, Richard McDonald Jr., of Whitefield; sister, Pamela J. Norton, of Somerville; and several nieces and nephews, and cousins and friends.

Deborah was predeceased by both parents; and a sister, Sally Dow.

A graveside service will be held Friday, July 24 at 1 p.m. at Rest Haven Cemetery on Ridge Road in Windsor.

In loving memory of Deborah, feed the birds.

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