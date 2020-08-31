A memorial service for Elizabeth “Betty” Bickford, who passed away on Dec. 23, 2019, will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at the Damariscotta Baptist Church.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance is limited to 50 people, so the doors will be closed upon reaching that number. Masks are required for those in attendance, and seating will be spaced 6 feet apart. The service will be recorded and can be streamed from the church website (dbcme.org) later that day, for those who can’t attend in person. The building is handicapped-accessible, and handicapped parking is available on Main Street, behind the church. Additional parking is available across the street at the First National Bank.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta.

