Elizabeth Dean, 92, died June 7, 2026 at The Lincoln Home. Born to George and Martha Vaughan in Cambridge, Mass., she was named after her aunt, nicknamed Zibette. She spent most of her childhood in East Boothbay.

Working in Boothbay Harbor at age 18, she served a cup of coffee to a dashing young sailor and fell head over heels for Nick Dean. Four days after her 20th birthday, they married and moved to Cambridge. Family ties drew them back to a farm on the River Road in Edgecomb with a huge vegetable garden and animals, where they raised five children, and where Zibette lived for over 50 years.

Zibette was a poet, an artist, a singer, and a reader. She loved being outside and tending gardens and did that as a business for many years, relishing the physical but peaceful work. Zibette had a thirst for knowledge, a keen interest in community and world events, and was concerned about climate change. She didn’t talk a lot and wrote her thoughts in her journals. At home, she was usually accompanied by a cat or dog, surrounded by her children when they were young, and then back to companionship with her beloved Nick until his death in 2005.

In the past few years, The Lincoln Home became a new family. She thrived there. The loving care and support of her caregivers was extraordinary and is appreciated by her family.

She is survived by her children: David (Laura), Kate (Roger), Martha (Patrick), Joanie (Forrester), and Becky (John); eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Nancy Holmes; brother, Chuck Vaughan (Harriet); and eight nieces and nephews.

A celebration of her life will be held June 27 at 1:30 p.m. at Skidompha Library in Damariscotta.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

