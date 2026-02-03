Evelyn Ann (Cronk) Grover, 91, passed away peacefully on Jan. 30, 2026 in Wiscasset. She was born on April 14, 1934 in Monson. Evelyn lived a life marked by devotion to family, hard work, and quiet joys.

Evelyn began her education in Bucksport before continuing elementary school in Newcastle and Wiscasset. She graduated from Wiscasset High School in 1952. Soon after graduating, she moved to Portland to pursue her passion for beauty and cosmetology at the Golden School for Beauty Culture on Congress Street.

After graduating, she began her career as a hairdresser in Augusta before returning to Wiscasset to operate her own salon. Later, she continued offering hair services from her home while raising her family.

Throughout her life, Evelyn wore many hats with grace and determination. In addition to being a dedicated mother and homemaker, she worked at Sylvania in Waldoborough and drove a school bus – often transporting her own children to Pine Tree Academy in Freeport. She also worked alongside her brother Oscar Jr. at Cronk’s Outdoor Supply in Wiscasset.

On June 19, 1955, Evelyn married the love of her life, Robert C. Grover Sr. Together they built a strong and loving family over seven decades of marriage, celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary in 2025.

She was affectionately known as “Ma” to her children, “Gram” to her grandchildren, and “Big Gram” to her great-grandchildren, a testament to the deep bonds she shared across generations. Evelyn is survived by her beloved husband, Robert C. Grover Sr.; sons, Timothy Grover and his wife, Delia, Roni Grover Sr. and his wife, Jeanne, and James “Jimmy” Grover and his partner, Caroline Davis.

Her legacy continues through her grandchildren: Justin Grover; Roni Grover Jr. and his wife, Naomi; Kim Grover and partner, Ed Martell; Sarah Grover-Reddig and husband, Kevin Reddig; Rachel Lewin Grover and wife, Lianne; Suzanne Grover; Raquel Grover and partner, Jimmy Trinh. She was also blessed with great-grandchildren: Kiran Starr; Kael Grover and partner, Courteney Walker; Quillan Grover; Solomon Grover; Christopher Grover; Rowen Grover; and Harland Hazlett.

Evelyn was predeceased by her parents, Oscar Sr. and Susie (Easler) Cronk; daughter, Suzanne Mae Grover; son, Robert Grover Jr.; brothers, Raymond and wife, June Gudroe, Wilford and Vern Cronk, Milford and Shirley Cronk, Oscar and Edie Cronk Jr.

Family time was central to Evelyn’s life. She cherished summers spent with Robert Sr. and their children at their camp on Damariscotta Lake in Newcastle – a place filled with laughter, memories, and the joy of togetherness. She had a fondness for collecting unique salt-and-pepper shakers and held a special appreciation for lighthouses and covered bridges.

Beginning in the fall of 1983, Evelyn treasured winters spent with her mother in Port Charlotte, Fla. – a tradition she lovingly continued with Robert Sr. after her mother’s passing. Over the years, she also opened her heart and home by fostering several children alongside Robert Sr., further extending their circle of care.

Evelyn touched many lives across generations. Her memory will live on through those who knew and loved her – may it bring comfort now and always. A service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026 at 1 p.m. at Wiscasset Bible Baptist Church, 143 Beechnut Hill Road. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

