Gail Patricia “Pat” Hartog, 87, of New Harbor and Rowayton, Conn., passed away peacefully on the morning of June 15, 2026.

Born on Jan. 28, 1939, Pat lived a life filled with love, kindness, and family. She was the loving wife of Albert “Bub” Hartog, with whom she shared many wonderful years. Together they built a beautiful life centered around those they loved most. Pat’s greatest joy was being a mother and grandmother. She treasured every moment with her children and grandchildren, who were the center of her world and filled her life with love and laughter.

Pat was predeceased by her parents, Walter Bernard Reddy Sr. and Ione Frances Diehl Reddy; and by her brother, Walter Bernard Reddy Jr.

Pat found joy in life’s simple pleasures and had a gift for making everything around her more beautiful. She loved being on the water, especially along the coast of Maine, where she felt most at peace. Whether boating, taking in the ocean views, or simply enjoying the fresh sea air, Maine always held a special place in her heart.

She had a passion for gardening and took great pride in tending to her flower gardens, filling them with vibrant blooms throughout the seasons. She also loved decorating her home, creating a warm and welcoming place where family and friends always felt at ease.

A talented watercolor artist, Pat especially enjoyed creating birthday and holiday cards for her children and grandchildren. Each card was beautifully painted with remarkable detail, making every one unique. Her artwork became treasured keepsakes, reflecting both her creativity and the love she poured into everything she made.

Pat will be remembered for her warmth, generosity, and gentle spirit. She had a way of making everyone feel welcome and brought beauty into the lives of those around her through her kindness, creativity, and unwavering love for her family.

Though she will be deeply missed, her love lives on through her family, the traditions she created, and the countless memories she leaves behind.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

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