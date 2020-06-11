Helen P. Shorey, 90, of Gardiner Road, Wiscasset, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at St. Andrews Village in Boothbay Harbor.

She was born in Wiscasset on April 30, 1930, a daughter of Donald M. and Francis Sarah Estella (Cowley) Petrie.

She graduated from the Wiscasset Academy and she married Sumner B. Shorey Jr. She was employed at Depositor’s Trust and later at Key Bank in Wiscasset but spent most of her working life at the family business, Shorey’s Oil Company, and other family businesses.

She was a member of St. Philip’s Episcopal Church in Wiscasset.

She enjoyed watching wildlife, gardening, and spending time with her dogs. She was always interested in town events.

She was predeceased by her husband, Sumner B. Shorey Jr., on Feb. 11, 1998; one brother, Gordon Petrie; and one sister, Marilyn Jones.

She is survived by two sons, Richard Shorey and his wife Susan of Westport Island, and Peter Shorey of Wiscasset, and two sisters, Barbara Sanbourn of Brewer, and Priscilla Campbell of Bath.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 20 at Greenlawn Cemetery in Wiscasset.

Memorial contributions may be made to Midcoast Humane, 190 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 04011.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

