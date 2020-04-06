Hilary A. Murray, 77 of Bristol, and long-time Needham and West Bridgewater Massachusetts resident, passed away peacefully at her home on the afternoon of April 4, 2020.

The daughter of Andrew J. and Mabel Thomson Wayson, Hilary is survived by her husband, Paul C. Murray of Bristol; brother, Alan Wayson of Concord, N.C.; son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Mignonne Murray of Natick, Mass.; granddaughter, Mackenzie; niece, Laura and her husband Jens Jungmann of Arlington, Texas; nephew, Tom and his wife Laura Wayson of Owego, N.Y.; and nephew-in-law, Paul Santadonato of Buffalo, N.Y.; along with six collective grand-nieces and nephews, Ian, Katie, Emma, David, Andrea and Sarah.

Hilary was a life-long animal lover and conservationist who deeply enjoyed the outdoors and her many pets, most notably her horses, cats and chickens. A graduate of Needham High School (class of 1960), she graduated from Northeastern University in 1965, and was a member of Northeastern’s first women’s downhill ski team. Hilary also attended graduate school at Simmons College.

Hilary worked for many years as a librarian both at MIT, and later at Wheaton College in Norton, Mass. where she served in the acquisitions department as the gifts librarian before retiring and moving to Maine, fulfilling a long-time life goal of living closer to nature.

Hilary also participated in West Bridgewater’s bicentennial planning in 1976, and was an active figure in conservation efforts in the town. A woman truly ahead of her time, her diminutive stature could not contain her potency and determination that mixed seamlessly with her friendly, caring and humorous spirit.

Due to the pandemic, a celebration of life is planned for a future date. Friends and family may either contact the family directly, or visit StrongHancock.com for updates and details on those arrangements.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting StrongHancock.com.

