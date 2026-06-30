Jane A. (Small) Holmstrom, aka Grammy Jane, passed away peacefully in the early evening of June 19, 2026 at the Andwell Hospice House in Auburn with her husband of 62 years, Don, with her.

Jane was born Oct. 26, 1942 in Damariscotta to Charles and Corinne (Waltz) Small. She graduated from Lincoln Academy in 1960. She attended Gorham State Teachers College for two years and received an associate degree from Thomas College in secretarial sciences in 1964.

In 1977 she received a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Maine.

Jane met her future husband Don at a dance in Union in 1961. She was introduced to Don by a mutual friend Jim Skoglund, who always called her “Janie Babes.” She and Don tied the knot on June 13, 1964. They resided in Benton for 30 years and Winslow for the past 26 years.

Jane taught primarily the second grade in SAD 49 for 33 years. She then taught Title 1 reading in Winslow for a few years and rounded out her working life at the Lawrence Library in 2020, a job that dovetailed with her love of reading. She also loved reading newspapers, often viewing as many as five a day.

She felt her strong point was teaching reading and she helped countless kids acquire this important skill. Jane had an important asset when it came to classroom control. It was “the look.” She also deployed it when Don or her own kids were out of line.

Jane loved to go out to have coffee or lunch with her many wonderful friends. The “Lunch Bunch” was made up of her former teaching associates. She was able to take several trips to Disney World with her Lincoln Academy class of 1960 friends, Marcia, Paula, and Marilyn. “What happens in Orlando, stays in Orlando.”

Jane organized more than one Lincoln Academy class of 1960 reunion, including the 50th.

Jane and Don were able to spend a lot of time together in Myrtle Beach, where they enjoyed long walks on the beach, shows, and eating out. The Harpers, Gary and Kathy, were often their companions. Several trips to visit their son Kyle and family were highlights for her as she visited Ohio, Kentucky, Nevada, Oklahoma, and especially England.

Jane was very patient with Don and their offspring as they all are sports nuts. Jane did have her own obsession in that she was a diehard Red Sox fan. She and Don spent many, many hours watching their favorites. She even named her cat Remy after her favorite Red Sox announcer, Jerry Remy.

Jane was predeceased by her parents; grandson, Nicholas Higgins; several special cousins; and a special friend, Louise Bryant Stanley.

She is survived by her husband, Don; sister, Judy Bennett (Steve); children, Britt Salisbury (Roger), Lisen Chesley (Harvey), and Kyle Holmstrom (Lindsay); grandchildren, Jacob, Emma, Kaysa, Danielle, Alex, Hudson, Harry, Alan, Parker, and Mason; great-grandchildren, Deven, Easton, Dexter, and Hallie; as well as nieces and nephews, Matt, Erin, Alexis, Katie, Brennen, and Julia. She is also survived by special friends Dawn Smith, her Thomas College roommate, and Debby Brown, her longtime going-out-for-coffee companion.

The family would like to thank the following for the great care she received during her final difficult months: Deb Stinneford, Hannah Marcia, Bedside Manor, Redington Fairview Hospital, and Andwell Hospice House. A special thanks to her daughter-in-law Lindsay for making sure Grammy Jane had the best of care.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to the following would be appreciated: Lawrence Public Library, 33 Lawrence Ave., Fairfield, ME 04937.

A celebration of life will be held at the Brown Memorial Fellowship Hall, at 36 Church St. in Clinton, on Saturday, July 11 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. This is in honor of Jane’s love of coffee. A breakfast celebration with coffee, breakfast sandwiches, doughnuts, etc. is scheduled. Breakfast at 9:30 a.m., remarks at 10:30 a.m.

Please be prepared to share a Jane or a Grammy Jane story.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

