A celebration of life for Juliette Williams, who passed away on May 1, 2026, will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2026 at Medicini, at 52 Main St. in Newcastle. She will be laid to rest at the Woodbury Cemetery in Woodbury, Conn. at a later date. Juliette’s family looks forward to sharing stories and celebrating her memory at both locations.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

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