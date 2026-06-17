The Lincoln County News
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Juliette Williams Service Announcement

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A celebration of life for Juliette Williams, who passed away on May 1, 2026, will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2026 at Medicini, at 52 Main St. in Newcastle. She will be laid to rest at the Woodbury Cemetery in Woodbury, Conn. at a later date. Juliette’s family looks forward to sharing stories and celebrating her memory at both locations.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.


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