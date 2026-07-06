The Lincoln County News
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Lisa Shenton Service Announcement

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A celebration of life for Lisa Shenton, who passed away on the morning of Dec. 2, 2025, will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2026 at The Contented Sole, at 32 Southside Road in New Harbor.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her memory to Midcoast Humane, 5 Industrial Parkway, Brunswick, ME 04011.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.


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