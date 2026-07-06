A celebration of life for Lisa Shenton, who passed away on the morning of Dec. 2, 2025, will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2026 at The Contented Sole, at 32 Southside Road in New Harbor.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her memory to Midcoast Humane, 5 Industrial Parkway, Brunswick, ME 04011.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

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