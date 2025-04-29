Louise Marie (Williams) Joslyn, 92, died peacefully on April 19, 2025. She was born in Bath on May 9, 1932, the daughter of Frederick T. Williams Sr. and Rena F. (White) Williams.

Louise grew up in Bath, met the love of her life at a very young age, Eldon Joslyn Sr., whom she married on Dec. 6, 1947. They had eight children together and celebrated 52 years of marriage before Eldon’s passing in 1999.

Louise worked at Bates Mill for several years before moving on to a job that she loved at Togus VA, in the main kitchen serving and delivering food to veterans. She retired from Togus VA in 1997.

Louise was a loving mother and a kind soul. Her family was everything to her. She was always there for others with solid advice, a quick-witted comment or a loving thought. After her retirement, she enjoyed doing crafts, reading, and spending time with family. She could be found crocheting or quilting in her earlier years and later, when her vision became problematic, she would listen to her books on audio.

She is predeceased by her parents, Frederick T. and Rena (White) Williams; husband, Eldon Joslyn, Sr.; two brothers, Theodore Williams and Frederick Williams Jr.; two sons, Gary Joslyn and Steven Joslyn; two sons-in-law, Joseph Giguere and Stanley Cram; granddaughter, Dawna (Noyes) Kent; and great-grandson, Jacob Noyes. She was also predeceased by her good friends, Elcyon Bowden and Lavada Dugay.

She is survived by her children, Eldon Joslyn Jr. and wife, Faye, of Windsor, Gloria Giguere, of Oakland, Sandra Lamontagne and husband, George, of Windsor, Linda Cram, of Manchester, Rena Swift and husband, Carroll, of Jefferson, and Jay Joslyn and wife, Diane, of Augusta; 20 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; step-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and best friends, Ruby Barnes and Donna McDonald.

A short committal service will be held at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Civic Center Drive, 143 Blue Star Ave., Augusta, ME 04330 in the Committal Shelter on May 14 at 9 a.m. A celebration of life will follow at Calumet Club in Augusta from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Please RSVP to Sandy Lamontagne via text or phone if you plan to attend the celebration of life so we can accurately plan for food).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

