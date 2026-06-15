Margaret Wells Newell, 90, died on June 7, 2026 at The Lincoln Home in Newcastle. Born on May 25, 1936 in Bristol, Va., she was the daughter of Arthur S. Wells and Blanche (Bee) Duncan Wells.

Margee grew up in Kingsport, Tenn. In high school she moved to Massachusetts to attend the Northfield School for Girls where she graduated in 1954. She remained a proud and active alumna until her death. She graduated from Wellesley College with a major in history in 1958, and earned her Masters of Counseling from Montclair State University in the 1980s.

On Sept. 6, 1958 she married James Newell, and in 1969 the family moved from Burlington, Mass. to Wayne, N.J., where they remained until retiring to Brunswick in 2010. Though she held several jobs, they were all rooted in the field of career counseling at local universities, where she guided countless students in finding meaningful careers.

In her free time, Margee, a devout Christian, could often be found serving her church (Saint Michaels in New Jersey and Water of Life in Maine), caring for those in need, or campaigning with the League of Women Voters.

She and Jim shared a love of adventure — hiking new trails, traveling widely, singing in choirs, and spending their summers in Christmas Cove, a place that has always been a cherished family haven. And, wherever she lived, Margee gravitated toward the tennis courts. Whether playing in local tournaments, rallying with friends, or encouraging young players, she delighted in sharing her love of the game.

Margee was devoted to her family. She passed along her love of reading and music, gifts that became part of the rhythm of their daily lives. She was a great listener and encourager, someone who instinctively knew when to offer guidance and when simply to be present. She supported her family’s varied interests and endeavors, was always happy to lend a hand, and filled their lives with love, laughter, and song. Her steady warmth created a home where everyone felt seen, supported, and deeply cherished.

She was predeceased by husband, James; sister, Dorothy Wells; brother, A. Stanton Wells; and daughter-in-law, Janet L. Newell.

She is survived by her children, J. Blake (Susan) Newell, Susan (Karl) Hinck, and Alice (Derek) Yoder; her grandchildren, Elizabeth (Peter) Zhao, James (Melissa) Newell, David (Emily) Newell, Katherine (Daingerfield) Henley; Daniel Newell, Sarah Newell; Rebekah (David) Byl; Patrick McGowan, Joel (Lily) Yoder, Owen (Kendall) Yoder and Otto Hinck; and by her great-grandchildren, Paul Byl, Adeline Yoder, Rosalee Newell, and Charles Zhao. She is also survived by sister-in-law, Ellen Wells; and niece and nephews.

A memorial service will be held later in the summer at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to CHIP, Inc., P.O. Box 6, Newcastle, ME 04553; or the Water of Life Lutheran Church, 618 US-1 N, Newcastle, ME 04553.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

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