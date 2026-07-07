Mary Ann Chippendale passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 1, 2026 surrounded by the love and memories of a life well lived.

Mary Ann was known for her warm heart, generous spirit, and unwavering willingness to help others. Whether volunteering in her community, lending a hand to a friend in need, or welcoming family and friends around her table, she touched countless lives with her kindness and compassion.

An excellent cook and avid tennis player, Mary Ann found joy in staying active, sharing meals with loved ones, and creating lasting memories with family and friends. She also had a deep love of travel and embraced opportunities to explore new places and experiences throughout her life.

Mary Ann spent many years working for Johnson & Johnson and Ortho Pharmaceutical in New Jersey, where she built lasting friendships and demonstrated the strong work ethic that characterized her life. Following her retirement, she settled in New Hampshire, where she enjoyed some of her happiest years. Winters were often spent on the ski slopes, while summers brought peaceful days by the lake in Maine, surrounded by the natural beauty she loved.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Clifford Chippendale; her daughter, Diane; and her grandson, Ryan.

Mary Ann is survived by her children, Linda (Gene), David (Lisa), and Beth; her grandchildren, David (Erin), Jennifer, Jonathan, Nicole (Mike), Lindsay (Brett), and Kara; and her great-grandchildren, Finn, Owen, Rylee, Henry, and Sophia.

Mary Ann’s legacy lives on through the family she cherished, the friends she treasured, and the many lives she touched through her generosity, kindness, and love. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all who knew her.

“Those we love don’t go away; they walk beside us every day, unseen, unheard, but always near.”

There will be a memorial service for Mary Ann on Saturday, Sept. 26 at 11 a.m. at the Kinsman Cemetery in Easton, N.H.

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