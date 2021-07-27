The family of Nancy Johson Schmehl, of Bremen, invites the community to join Nancy’s family for a celebration of her life on Saturday, Aug. 14 at 2 p.m. at the Bremen Union Church yard at 523 Waldoboro Road, Bremen. We plan for the gathering to be outside, but in case of inclement weather it will move inside the church. In case of rain, please bring a mask to wear to ensure we can be COVID safe.

The event will have a brief speaking program and an opportunity to share memories of Nancy. If you have any handmade objects created by Nancy please bring them for a viewing during the gathering. Your treasures will return home with you afterwards!

Please wear colorful clothing to celebrate Nancy’s life!

There is no need to RSVP but if you would like more information, please visit: evite.me/cgM8wTN3C6 or call 248-219-8808 to speak with Siiri, Nancy’s granddaughter.

