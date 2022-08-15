Norma Claire (Lancey) Severance, age 93, passed away on Aug. 11, 2022 at quarry hill in Camden. Born on Sept. 11, 1928 in Worcester, Mass. to Roland W. Lancey and Alice V. (Ekblom) Lancey, Norma grew up with her younger sister, Marilyn in West Boylston, Mass.

She was married at the age of 22 to Richard F. Severance of Lunenburg, Mass. And settled in west Boylston where they raised their five children. Being a child of the great depression shaped her life, and as such Norma was extremely frugal.

Her children remember car rides to look at old farmhouses, her sewing and knitting in the living room, summer vacations to York Beach, visits to old Sturbridge Village and many a flea market! Artistic and passionate, Norma loved everything Swedish, especially her grandmother, Anna K. (Ostlund) Ekblom, who arrived alone to this country from Sweden at age 17.

Norma is survived by her daughters, Ann, Carol, and Nancy; sons, Alan, and David; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.

Norma was laid to rest privately in the Dunbar Cemetery in Nobleboro.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

