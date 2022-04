A private graveside service will be held for Rebecca Little, 74, of Waldoboro, who passed away on Feb. 16, 2022. Family and friends are invited to join the family for a celebration of life following the service from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 15, at the Little family home, 177 Noyes Road in Waldoboro.

Hall Funeral Home has care of the arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print