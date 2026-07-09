William “Bill” Scott Post, 55, of Waldoboro, passed away peacefully in the early hours of July 6, 2026. Bill passed away after a battle with ALS at the Sussman House in Rockport surrounded by his wife and children.

Bill was born on May 10, 1971 in Rockland to Henry and Nancy (Abbott) Post. Bill graduated from Medomak Valley High School, class of 1989. Bill furthered his education and attended the University of Southern Maine where he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science. Bill attended the University of Maine where he earned a master’s degree in public administration.

The start of Bill’s career was at the Town of Bradley where he was the town manager while still pursuing his master’s degree. From there, he spent three years as the town manager of Waldoboro. Bill’s career spanned over both municipality and county administration. Eight of those years were dedicated to the town of Bowdoinham where he was the town manager.

Toward the end of his career, he accepted a job as the assistant city manager of Waterville where he enjoyed “not being the one in charge.” Bill’s final career move was dedicated to the City of Augusta where he was the assistant city manager. Bill was a member of both MTCMA and ICMA for most of his career.

One of Bill’s greatest career accomplishments was being appointed to be a member of the Maine Criminal Justice Academy, Board of Trustees by Governor Janet Mills, but was unable to attend due to the disease.

Bill enjoyed spending time with his wife and children. He loved to travel, especially with his family. Bill was an avid reader up until the very end. You could always find Bill watching a Red Sox game, Patriots game, Bruins game or Celtics game depending on the season. He enjoyed being a volunteer coach for his children’s sports teams, and spent many years volunteering to help with little league tournaments and other various youth events. Bill was especially proud of his children and their accomplishments as he guided them.

Bill will be remembered for his professionalism, dedication, and compassion in all aspects of his life. He will be greatly missed by many family, friends, and colleagues.

Bill is survived by his wife, Jennifer; and his two children, Wyatt and Taylor. He is also survived by his parents, Nancy and Henry Post; his two sisters, Brenda and Melissa; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A time of visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2026 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 17, 2026 at the Riverside Cemetery on Winslows Mills Road in Waldoboro. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill’s memory to the Waldoboro Public Library, 958 Main St., Waldoboro, ME 04572.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for his family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

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