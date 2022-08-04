A Legal Legacy: The Retirement of James F. Day, Esq. August 4, 2022 at 11:44 am Miles Cannon DayYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCHEER LOCALFrom the Legislature: Keeping Maine’s Election Laws StrongFrom the Legislature: Seeing Through the Shallow AttacksBetraying of a BetrayalVoting for Maxmin Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!