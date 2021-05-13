A WORD ON SCHOOL STAFF May 13, 2021 at 9:08 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCommentary: Damariscotta Oyster CelebrationFrom the Legislature: Families, Students, Teachers Deserve Support While Facing School ChangesLOCAL RIVALRIESFrom the Legislature: When Local Food Helps Feed Local Families, We All WinFrom the Legislature Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!