An Oral History of 19 Families from Bristol’s Greatest Generation Part four: Life on the family farm February 7, 2023 at 12:22 pm Pete HopeYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesTails & Tales From Apifera FarmFrom the Legislature: When Local Food Helps Feed Local Families, We All WinRemember the FarmersFrom the Legislature: Grateful for Our Community this Holiday SeasonThe Life and Times of Danny Cheney: Part Four Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!