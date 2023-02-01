An Oral History of Nineteen Members of Bristol’s Greatest Generation Part three: Childhood February 1, 2023 at 4:26 pm Pete HopeYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesJ.E. Nichols, Round Pond Entrepreneur Extraordinaire, Part 1J.E. Nichols, Round Pond Entrepreneur Extraordinaire, Part IICommentary: Beauty and Elegance is Right HereFrom the Legislature: This Autumn, Celebrate Maine’s State ParksFrom the Legislature: Domestic Violence and the Pandemic Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!