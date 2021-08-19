Blueberry Fields a ‘Major Resource’ for Waldoboro Community August 19, 2021 at 1:22 pm Bisi Cameron YeeYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesOff Route 1Midcoast Blueberry Farmers Confront ChallengesLearn to Create a Bird-Friendly Garden at Midcoast ConservancyBACK TO BUSINESSPoets’ Corner Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!