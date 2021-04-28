BUDGETS April 28, 2021 at 4:18 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFrom the Legislature: What Our Community DeservesNOBLEBORO AND SKIDOMPHAWAR OF PETITIONSFrom the Legislature: Passing a Budget that Supports all MainersFrom the Legislature: New Year’s Resolutions Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!