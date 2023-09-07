Art, Actually September 7, 2023 at 9:41 am Sarah MastersYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDavis Retrospective Inspires CreativityMusic and Astronomy at Pumpkin Vine Family FarmArdyth Davis Retrospective at Maine Art Gallery Starts Oct. 5Yule Goat Festivities to Raise Funds for Indian SchoolchildrenThe Mobius Strip Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!