Art, Actually Don’t Miss ‘The Little Mermaid’ Live In Waldoboro November 9, 2023 at 9:22 am Sarah MastersYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMVHS Presents ‘The Little Mermaid’ Nov. 3-12This Week at Harbor TheaterThis Week at Harbor TheaterPonder and StirThis Week at The Harbor Theatre Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!