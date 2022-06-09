Bringing Food Home A trip to Black Earth Forest Farm June 9, 2022 at 1:51 pm Larissa HannanYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFood, Life, and ManhattansDr. Stephen Kress to Lead June Bird WalkNo Need to Go on a Wild Goose Chase: Perfect Christmas Goose is Available LocallyNature NotesVisitors Get Behind-The-Scenes Look at Lincoln County Farms Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!