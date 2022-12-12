Bringing Food Home: Cooking Matters is Back in Lincoln County! December 12, 2022 at 3:25 pm Larissa HannanYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBringing Food HomeSheepscot Health Center Offers Free Cooking CourseFood, Life, and ManhattansWaste WatchBringing Food Home Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!