Building a Community of Hope Build Awareness and Take Action To End Domestic Violence In Our Communities September 29, 2022 at 10:53 am Allison Fortin, Hillary Waterman, and Lori LoftinYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFrom the Legislature: Domestic Violence Awareness Month Reminds us to Listen to, Stand up for SurvivorsHealthy Relationships Grant Benefits Victims of Domestic AbuseNew Hope for Women Launches 40 for 40 CampaignSkidompha SkoopNew Report Addresses Substance Use, Mental Health Disorders Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!