Community of Hope Impacts Of Abuse On Mental Health March 21, 2024 at 10:09 am Lori Rodriguez, Education and Outreach DirectorYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNew Report Addresses Substance Use, Mental Health DisordersCommunity of HopeCommunity of HopeCommunity of HopeCommunity of Hope Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!