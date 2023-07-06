Community of Hope Volunteers Make a Difference in the Lives of Survivors July 6, 2023 at 12:24 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesStover Introduces Legislation to Improve Maine’s Response to Sexual ViolenceA Community of Hope: Preventing Abuse Before it BeginsNew Report Addresses Substance Use, Mental Health DisordersCommittee Unanimously Backs Stover Bills to Improve Maine Response to Sexual ViolenceCommunity of Hope Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!