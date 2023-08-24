Community of Hope Education Plays a Key Role in Preventing Teen Dating Violence August 24, 2023 at 10:20 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNew Report Addresses Substance Use, Mental Health DisordersBoothbay Local Leads Peer Health Education at Lasell CollegeA Community of Hope: Preventing Abuse Before it BeginsCelebrate Recovery for TeensCommunity of Hope Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!