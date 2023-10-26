Community of Hope Legal Advocacy Makes a Difference for Survivors of Domestic Violence October 26, 2023 at 1:22 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCommunity of HopeCommunity of HopeStover Introduces Legislation to Improve Maine’s Response to Sexual ViolenceNew HopeBuilding a Community of Hope Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!