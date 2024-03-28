Damariscotta Comprehensive Plan March 28, 2024 at 11:51 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta Comprehensive Plan UpdateFood, Life, and ManhattansWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select BoardDamariscotta Comprehensive Plan UpdateDamariscotta Comprehensive Plan Update Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!